Vern had one setback, requiring a cast, but zoo staff said last week that he was recovering well. He had been recovering successfully when he was found unresponsive this week.

Vern joined the zoo as a 1-year-old in 1988 along with a female monkey named Charro. The pair's youngest sons, Jack and Pickett, are part of the zoo's current capuchin troop. Capuchin monkey populations, native to South America, are declining due to deforestation, habitat loss and pet trading, the zoo said.

Pickett is safe and sound at the zoo, and the zoo shared a photo of him hanging in buckets and enjoying a snack Thursday morning.