MWC Police Offer Reward For Information Concerning Father Killed In Apartment Shooting
MIDWEST CITY, Oklahoma - More than a week later, and a killer is still on-the-run after a quadruple shooting at a Midwest City apartment complex.
Now the police and two financial institutions are offering a reward for information concerning the homicide of Antonio Marshall.
Around 11:30 p.m. October 22, Marshall was fatally shot, and three of his friends were injured in a parking lot at the Vista Green Apartments.
Marshall was well known as a local DJ and promoter. Soon after his death, family confirmed it to the media.
“At this time, we are hoping the promise of reward money will develop viable suspects in this murder,” Midwest City Police Chief Brandon Clabes said.
Police are also looking for a possible witness that was driving a silver van at Crest Foods on E Reno Avenue. The van was in the parking lot of the grocery store at the same time as the shooting.
The reward is several thousands of dollars, but police did not specify the total amount. The reward will be given to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspects for the homicide.
The other three victims are recovering, but will survive, according to investigators.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Midwest City police at 405-739-1388 or 405-739-1306.