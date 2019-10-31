MWC Police Offer Reward For Information Concerning Apartment Shooting Death
A reward is being offered for information concerning a recent shooting death at a Midwest City apartment complex.
The police and two financial institutions are offering a reward for information concerning the homicide of Antonio Marshall.
Marshall was fatally shot on Oct. 22 in a parking lot at the Vista Green Apartments. Marshall was one of four people shot that day.
“At this time, we are hoping the promise of reward money will develop viable suspects in this murder,” Midwest City police Chief Brandon Clabes said.
Police are also looking for a possible witness that was driving a silver van at Crest Foods on E Reno Avenue. The van was in the parking lot of the grocery store at the same time as the shooting.
The reward is several thousands of dollars, but police did not specify the total amount. The reward will be given to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspects for the homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Midwest City police at 405-739-1388 or 405-739-1306.