Horn To Vote Yes On Impeachment Process, Cole Derides It
OKLAHOMA CITY - As the House is set to vote whether to formalize the ongoing impeachment inquiry, Oklahoma’s delegation is falling along party lines, including Democratic Rep. Kendra Horn, who has previously bucked party leadership support for the inquiry.
Horn officially said on Wednesday she will back Thursday's vote to open proceedings, but she stopped short of saying she supports impeaching the president right now.
"A transparent, Public Process is a move out of the closed-door hearings that gives everybody the same rules," Horn said in an interview with The Oklahoman. Her response kept in step with her previous opposition towards a closed-door inquiry.
Firmly in the no column, are Reps. Markwayne Mullin (OK-2) and Kevin Hern (OK-1) who both joined an attempt by several dozen Republicans last week in storming a closed door testimony hearing.
In the House Rules committee Wed., where the impeachment process rules were finalized, Republican Tom Cole said Thursday's vote was a sad day for the House.
“I do not think the process we're setting forward with all due respect to the chairman is a fair one either.,” Cold said addressing the chamber. “It's not fair to the President of the United States and not fair to the people of the United States.”
The only other Oklahoma Republican, Representative Frank Lucas (OK-3) did not return our request for comment but his voting record shows he supports the President roughly 95 percent of the time and will likely be voting against today's measure.