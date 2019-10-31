Oklahoma Launches Digital Driver's Licenses
TULSA, Oklahoma - Starting Thursday, Oklahomans will be able to get a digital ID right on their smartphone.
The new digital driver's licenses have been in the works for the months.
It means you'll be able to pull up your license on your smartphone instead of having to carry it around.
The state's chief technology official says the app will be available on the Apple App store and Google Play sometime on Thursday.
The app will be free to use until November 2020, but after that a subscription fee will be added.
About 4,000 people are already using the beta version; most are state employees or volunteers who helped with testing.
Oklahoma's Secretary of Digital Transformation and Administration believes the app will be used for more than just your ID. He said it could, in the future, function more as a digital wallet.