State Representative Plans Appeal After Judge Denies Request To Halt Permitless Carry Law
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma's permitless carry law clears its final hurdle.
An Oklahoma County district judge denied a request Wednesday, for a temporary injunction. That means the law goes into effect on Friday, November 1.
Rep. Jason Lowe said he's disappointed by Wednesday's ruling but not discouraged.
Backers of House Bill 2597 emerged from a packed courtroom victorious.
“Obviously, the state legislator had approved this, the governor approved this, the judge today was just consistent with that action,” said Don Spencer, President of the Oklahoma 2nd Amendment Association.
After the law allowing most Oklahomans over the age of 21 to carry a gun without a permit or training either concealed or unconcealed was signed by Governor Kevin Stitt, a lawsuit was filed.
Rep. Lowe argued it was unconstitutional. He said it violated the state constitution by combining multiple issues under one bill.
“I don’t know how you can continue to say a constitutional right is unconstitutional,” said Spencer.
And while Judge Don Andrews did not rule whether the law violates the single-subject rule, he shot down a request for a temporary injunction.
“Our intent is to file an appeal first thing tomorrow morning, so this case is going to be heard before the supreme court,” said Rep. Lowe.
“It’s another Hail Mary attempt, tomorrow is going to be another Hail Mary on top of a Hail Mary,” said Spencer.
Rep. Lowe said HB 2597 places Oklahomans in danger by putting guns in the hands of untrained and unvetted individuals.
“All we're asking for is training and a permit that’s what we've been fighting for the current law,” said Rep. Lowe.
And while he's counting on an appeal to put a stop to permitless carry, others plan on rallying on the steps of the Capitol come Friday.
“In celebration of getting 112 years of what shouldn’t have been taken away restored back to the people of Oklahoma,” said Spencer.
Rep. Lowe said he and his counsel are exploring other options to have the law repealed.