The White House reacted to the resolution later Tuesday, saying it shows the inquiry "has been an illegitimate sham from the start."

"The White House is barred from participating at all, until after Chairman Schiff conducts two rounds of one-sided hearings to generate a biased report for the Judiciary Committee. Even then, the White House's rights remain undefined, unclear, and uncertain – because those rules still haven't been written," press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

"This resolution does nothing to change the fundamental fact that House Democrats refuse to provide basic due process rights to the Administration," she added.