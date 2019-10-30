Aerospace Forum Held In OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - The state’s top aerospace leaders are talking about making Oklahoma more attractive to out of state companies. It's a part of an aerospace forum going on at the Cox Convention Center Wednesday.
Both Governor Kevin Stitt and Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell attended the event.
“We have to make sure our research inside our higher education facilities is world class,” said Lt. Governor Pinnell.
Earlier this month, Oklahoma City lost out on a $37 million aircraft contract.
Swedish company Saab questioned the state's ability to provide a proper workforce. It picked West Lafayette, Indiana and is partnering with engineering heavy Purdue University.
The CEO of a global aerospace company founded in OKC 17 years ago believes Oklahoma will be a major player in the industry but must address its weaknesses.
“We have to overcome the issues related to our public education. Many of the guest recruits will tell us, ‘Tell me where my kids are going to go school,” said Delaware Resources Group CEO Phil Busey.