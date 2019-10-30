Jury Finds OKC Man Guilty In The Murder Of His Wife, Recommends Life Without Parole
OKLAHOMA CITY - An Oklahoma jury has found a man guilty in the murder of his wife.
It all began in 2015, when Humberto Diaz was arrested and charged with the murder of his wife, Rebecca Elizabeth Diaz-Martinez.
Diaz-Martinez was shot inside the home the couple shared, reportedly after neighbors told police they could hear them arguing.
In closing arguments Wednesday, the state argued that this was a murder, the culmination of years of domestic abuse by Diaz.
The prosecution even claimed the victim was shot execution style.
Over the course of the trial, the state has called more than 15 witnesses, and presented forensic evidence.
That evidence included the 9-millimeter pistol used in the crime, and the ballistic evidence with it,
Graphic crime scene photos of the victim were also shown.
The defense argued that Diaz is not guilty by reason of insanity.
His mental health was brought up, as well as his methamphetamine use around the time this happened.
Documents show last week Diaz's attorneys also tried to get a mistrial declared.
That request was turned down by Judge Elliott.
Wednesday, the jury found Diaz guilty of first degree murder and recommended a sentence of life without the possibility of parole. Formal sentencing is scheduled to take place January 6, 2020.
The victim was a mother and a caring woman, according to family.