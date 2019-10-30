News
Pott. Co. Sheriff's Office: Home Invasion, Car Theft Suspect Arrested In Prague
Wednesday, October 30th 2019, 11:51 AM CDT
Pottawatomie County law officers said a home invasion and car theft suspect has been arrested Wednesday afternoon in Prague.
Authorities were searching for Phillip Wimmer, a suspect in several car thefts and a home invasion that occurred early Wednesday, Pottawatomie County sheriff's office Lt. Steven Sample said.
Wimmer was chased by Prague police when he ditched a stolen vehicle. Police said he ran away into the woods near EW1120 and Highway 99.
He was later located and taken into custody.