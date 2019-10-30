News
Police Search For Pottawatomie Co. Home Invasion Suspect
Pottawatomie County law officers are looking for a home invasion and car theft suspect, the sheriff's office reported Wednesday.
Phillip Wimmer is from the Prague area and is a suspect in several car thefts and a home invasion early Wednesday, Pottawatomie County sheriff's office Lt. Steven Sample said.
Wimmer was chased by Prague police when he ditched a stolen vehicle. Police said he ran away into the woods near EW1120 and Highway 99.
Anyone with information concerning Wimmer's whereabouts is asked to call the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office at 405-273-1727.