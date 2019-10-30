Judge To Decide On Permitless Carry Injunction Wednesday
OKLAHOMA CITY - A judge will decide whether Oklahoma's new permitless carry gun law will take effect this Friday.
However people who oppose the new gun law are giving one last effort to try and stop its tracks.
Oklahoma County District Judge Don Andrews will be hearing a request Wednesday, presented by State Representative Jason Lowe, and several Oklahoma and Cleveland County residents. The law signed by Governor Kevin Stitt earlier this year, would allow most Oklahomans over the age of 21 to carry a gun without a permit or training either concealed or unconcealed.
Challengers who filed the lawsuit said this new legislation is unconstitutional, because it overall addresses more than one main issue. The biggest obstacle for critics right now is the clock, that's why they've also asked the judge for an injunction.
"To prevent this law, this dangerous law, from going into effect November 1." said Lowe.
Lowe said if the judge rules against them today, this fight is "far from over" and they will explore other options to repeal the law.