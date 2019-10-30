Administrators from Bridgestone Intermediate posted about their transportation issues on Facebook Tuesday. The post, which looks like it was later deleted, read in part," ATTENTION PARENTS!!!!! We are expecting for buses to be very late (approximately 1-3 hours) picking up and dropping off students daily.

There was another post on the district's official Facebook page that said five bus drivers had called out. Parents were understandably upset and posted over 125 comments on the district's post.

One read in part, "It is 8:30 a.m. and still no bus driver on our route the kids have been out in this freezing temps for over 45 minutes now some with no breakfast."

Another parent wrote, "Since it's getting winter time our children can't be outside for 30 mins in the cold just waiting!! But if they get tired of freezing and come home and miss the bus they WILL BE COUNTED ABSENT. I don't think that's fair!!!."