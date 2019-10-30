“Life won’t be as funny without him,” Ice Cube said in a Twitter post late Tuesday, adding that he was devastated by news of Witherspoon’s death.

Regina King, who appeared as Witherspoon’s daughter in “Friday” and also voiced both of his grandsons in the animated series “The Boondocks” called him her “comedic inspiration” on Twitter.

Goodman referred to a family statement issued to the website Deadline that said the family was in shock over Witherspoon’s death.

The statement says Witherspoon, who was born on Jan. 27, 1942, is survived by his wife, Angela, and sons JD and Alexander.

JD Witherspoon tweeted that he was happy for all the great times he and his dad had together.

“We’d roast each other like homies more than Father & Son, and I really liked that. He was my best friend & my idol,” JD Witherspoon posted. “Love U Dad...I’ll miss u.”