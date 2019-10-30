News
Firefighters Respond To House Fire In NW OKC
Wednesday, October 30th 2019, 6:39 AM CDT
Updated:
Firefighters responded to a house fire Wednesday morning in northwest Oklahoma City.
According to authorities, the fire is near Northwest 164th Street and North Western Avenue.
Officials said a neighbor noticed the smoke coming from the home. They believe the cause of the fire was a lightning strike that occurred overnight around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday and had been smoldering throughout the night.
The homeowners stated they heard the lightning strike Tuesday night but were unaware of the fire.
Firefighters said the fire caused about $15,000 in damages. No injuries have been reported at this time.