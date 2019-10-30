The variety of recalled apples include McIntosh, Honeycrisp, Jonathan, Fuji, Nonamac and Red Delicious, all sold in plastic bags under the brands Great Lakes and North Bay Produce Pure Michigan. The recall also involves apples sold unbranded in clear plastic tote bags, white paper tote bags and individually from retailers' display trays. (See full list below.)

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and at times fatal infections in the young, frail and elderly, as well as those with weakened immune systems. It can cause short-term symptoms including fever, headache, stiffness and abdominal pain in healthy people, and miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women, the FDA cautioned. The recall was initiated after a test indicated the presence of the organism, prompting the company to stop production at the facility that processed the product.

Consumers were urged not to eat the recalled apples, and are advised to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase. Consumers with questions can call 1-231-929-4001 (Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET), or visit www.northbayproduce.com.

Apple recall list