Oklahoma Soldier Still Missing From Fort Hood Months Later
FORT HOOD, Texas - There is still no sign of a Fort Hood solider from Green Country that disappeared.
Greg Wedel's mother, who hasn't seen seen or spoke to him in months, said she has no peace, she can't sleep, and she spends all of her free time searching for him. Groups of his friends are searching in Texas as well and they said they are hitting wall after wall.
Lions Club Park of Killeen, Texas have been searching for two soldiers.
"It is amazing how many people have stepped up to help look," said Greg’s mother, Kim Wedel. "Strangers are out searching for my son."
"My oldest child is missing and I've got nothing," said Wedel. "Inside, falling apart. Outside, teaching classes, taking care of kids and doing what I have to do."
Kim said she works every day to find her son sending out flyers, talking with friends of Greg's all over the country hoping to hear something.
"Nothing. No answers. No leads, just everything stopped August 19th and there has been nothing else since then," said Wedel. "He has just vanished."
Meanwhile, groups of friends are searching for Greg in Texas, close to Fort Hood.
A sergeant told said in August that Greg was classified as AWOL. A missing person's report has been filed with the Fort Hood military post and Killeen Police Department. Police said they have spoke to everyone that they can identify as being close with Greg, and have not found any evidence to say he is in danger or not.
"There is no peace," said Wedel. "I don't know how to help him. I don't know where to find him. It is my job to protect him and take care of him, even now at 23 and I can't do that. I don't know where he is at."
Wedel said her son was set to process out of the Army September 10th. If you have any information on this case, please contact the Killeen Police Department at (254) 501-8830.