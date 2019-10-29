Caught On Camera: Delivery Driver Damages Edmond Family's Garage Door, Drives Off
EDMOND, Oklahoma - An Edmond family is hoping to identify a delivery driver whose vehicle was caught on camera rolling into their garage door. It happened when the driver failed to put her car in park.
The family has filed a police report and said they have to jump through hoops to learn her identity. Unless they can identify the woman, they’ll have to pay a repair bill that totals more than $1,000.
Erin Clark took a look at her cameras after realizing her garage door wouldn't shut.
“As soon as it got to the point at laser level, it just bounced right back up,” said Clark.
She said the video showed a SHIPT driver delivering groceries next door accidentally pulling into her driveway. Realizing her mistake, she headed next door as her car rolled away.
“She got out of her car and left it in drive, and so her car rolled into our garage door,” said Clark.
Despite her efforts to stop the runaway car, the noticeable damage was done.
“She realized it, she got back in the car and pulled back, and then she fled the scene,” said Clark.
Clark said she was shocked.
“It would have been really easy for her to come up and apologize and make it right,” said Clark.
After removing some hardware and banging out the dent, Clark said her husband finally got the door shut.
“We’ve already forgiven the lady for the wrong-doing. It's not a big deal, it was a mistake,” said Clark.
Their neighbor's receipt identifies “Kimberly R.” as the driver, but Clark said SHIPT is making it hard to hold the driver accountable.
“What we're hearing from the officer is that they are requiring a subpoena to get her personal information,” said Clark.
And while they've yet to figure out who will pay for the damage, Clark said she plans to continue to use the service.
“We have still used them since this incident, it’s a convenience,” said Clark.
The Clarks said they don’t plan on pressing charges, they just want their door repaired.