Canadian County Sheriff Speaks With DA About Sexual Assault Case Involving Former Major
CANADIAN COUNTY, Oklahoma - It’s been nearly a month since News 9 broke the story of a Canadian County Sheriff’s Office major who resigned following a sexual assault allegation. As more and more victims have come forward, one woman continues to share their stories.
“There have been countless lives ruined by the actions of this man,” said Gabrielle Welch.
Welch is the daughter of a man named Buddy who passed away in September. She said before he died, her father gave her permission to share his story. The case reportedly began back in the mid-1980s.
Welch said her dad was a teenager, and he and another teen stole a motorcycle, and were caught by a Yukon police officer. She said that officer secretly recorded Buddy’s confession to the crime, and then tried to use it against him.
“If my dad would be available for sexual favors, that he (the officer) would never let police know that he had this recording,” said Welch.
Family said the abuse continued on and off for years.
In 1996, Welch’s mother answered the phone, and said she saw a Yukon patrol car in her driveway.
“My dad took the phone call and started hysterically crying and told my mom, ‘I have to go.’ He walked out the front door, got into the back of the police car, came home about an hour later. That's when he confessed to my mom that he was being extorted,” said Welch.
Welch said she was a young child at the time. She does not believe the abuse was recent.
The family tried to urge Buddy multiple times to come forward, but said his guilt prevented him from doing so.
Upon his passing, Welch learned the officer in question had transferred to the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office and was made a major.
She said she knows her father’s case will likely never make it to court because of time that has passed, and lack of evidence involved. However, she is urging others to come forward and to contact her if they share similar trauma.
Since taking her story online and over the airwaves, a number of alleged victims have come forward.
One was a first responder who said he was abused by the same man when he was a student at Redland’s Community College.
“I can guarantee you there are dozens of victims his M.O. is...he is a predator. This guy evil,” said a man who asked us to conceal his identity.
Canadian County Sheriff Chris West said he takes allegations like this very seriously, even though these events didn’t happen under his watch. He has spoken with the Oklahoma District Attorney’s Office in reference to the claims.
Until a report is released, or an arrest is made News 9 will not be releasing the major’s name.
Welch said there is an update in the case. So far, all of the alleged victims that have come forward were men. Welch said each of them needed help from the former major at some point and time, and he used that opportunity to gain sexual favors.
Then Monday, October 28 someone else messaged Welch.
“I was contacted by the first woman victim, she worked with him at Mercy EMS, I believe she needed CPR certification, or she couldn't have her job anymore. She was told she had to give him a favor in exchange for the CPR certification,” said Welch.
Welch said she is working with an investigator to urge victims to come forward. While the statute of limitations has run out for her father's case, she has hope.
“I am sure he knows who I am. I’m sure he is wishing 30 years ago he would have left my dad alone,” said Welch.
The statute of limitations for sexual assault is seven years. Until a victim falls within that allotted timeframe, there is little that can be done.