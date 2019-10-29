Sam has had close to a dozen court hearings since then, but on Monday, all five of his charges were dropped by the judge.



Tulsa Police Sergeant Sean Larkin worked the case, telling News On 6, "We are aware of the dismissal and not happy about it here with the police department."



Larkin said they're working with the District Attorney's Office, which has already appealed the judge's decision.



"Our office remains committed to aggressively prosecuting the most violent offenders in Tulsa County and thank the Tulsa Police Department for their hard work on this case," the DA's Office said in a statement.