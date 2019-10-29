Charges Dismissed Against Tulsa Man Accused Of Shooting Pregnant Woman
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa County Judge dismissed charges against a man accused of shooting a pregnant woman in the back of the head.
Michael Sam has been in jail since April, after TPD's Special Operations team served what they called a "high-risk warrant" at Sam's apartment complex and arrested him.
Officers said Sam shot into the back of a moving car and hit a pregnant woman in the back of the head. The woman who was shot survived. The other people in the car with her weren't hit.
Sam was charged with four counts of shooting with intent to kill and possession of a firearm.
Sam has had close to a dozen court hearings since then, but on Monday, all five of his charges were dropped by the judge.
Tulsa Police Sergeant Sean Larkin worked the case, telling News On 6, "We are aware of the dismissal and not happy about it here with the police department."
Larkin said they're working with the District Attorney's Office, which has already appealed the judge's decision.
"Our office remains committed to aggressively prosecuting the most violent offenders in Tulsa County and thank the Tulsa Police Department for their hard work on this case," the DA's Office said in a statement.
Sam is still in the Tulsa County Jail on a $300,000 bond.