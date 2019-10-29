Edmond City Council To Vote On Controversial Coffee Creek Home Development Plans
EDMOND, Oklahoma - There is a new plan to develop the old Coffee Creek Golf Course as neighbors vow to stop the home construction.
The golf course has been closed for three years.
Neighbors are waiting for their lawsuit against the developer wanting to build homes on the course to be settled in court.
Meanwhile, new developer plans for the now overgrown course have been approved by Edmond's Planning Commission.
The plan calls for 201 home lots on just under 100 acres of the golf course. The plan essentially doubles the number of the homes in the neighborhood.
Planning Commissioner Chair Barry Moore was the lone “no” vote.
“I think they can do better than that. They, being the developer,” said Moore, who feels the number of homes is not appropriate for the Coffee Creek neighborhood.
The developer still needs to get the latest plan approved at Edmond City Council.
“In time when it’s developed, I think it will provide some stability for the area,” said Attorney David Box, who represents the owners of Coffee Creek Golf Course.
But homeowners feel existing neighbors are getting a raw deal.
“It’s dishonest and it’s really unfair to the homeowner,” said neighbor Jim Dunlop, who feels his home will go down at least 10% with the new homes.
Edmond City Council, which voted against a larger Coffee Creek development on the golf course last year, will have to approve the latest plan next month.