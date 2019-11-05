News
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma Provides Mobile Assistance Center
Open Enrollment is from November 1, 2019 through December 15, 2019 and BlueCross BlueShield of Oklahoma is here to help!
BlueCross BlueShield of Oklahoma created a Mobile Assistance Center to help people looking to learn more about their insurance benefits.
How you can get help:
Stop by any time! Representatives are ready to provide one-on-one assistance at an Open Enrollment event. Take a look at the calendar at BlueNearYouOK.com to see the events across the state of Oklahoma.
Unable to make it to an event? Don’t worry, you can still get personalized assistance by calling 1-800-844-0900. Or go online to view our BCBSOK health care plan options.