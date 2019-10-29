News
OCPD Involved In Standoff In SE OKC
Tuesday, October 29th 2019, 2:24 PM CDT
The Oklahoma City Police Department was involved in a standoff Tuesday in southeast Oklahoma City.
According to police, the gang unit went to serve a warrant at a residence located in the 5000 block of S. Stiles.
Authorities said the suspect refused to come out of the residence. Authorities made entry and removed several people from the home.
Officers said the suspect hid inside of a room.
No additional information has been released at this time.
Updates will be provided as they become available.