U.S. Coast Guard Confiscates Nearly $370 Million In Cocaine, Marijuana
FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida - The U.S. Coast Guard is off-loading millions of dollars of confiscated drugs in Fort Lauderdale.
More than 27,000 pounds of cocaine and 11,000 pounds of marijuana were taken during an operation in international waters around the Caribbean.
The Coast Guard says the Colombian Navy helped with the nearly two-month operation. Coast guard officials say the confiscated drugs were to be smuggled into the states.
They have a street value of nearly $370 million.