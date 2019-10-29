"An English tourist has had his foot bitten off and another has serious lacerations to his lower leg after a shark attack in the Whitsundays today," the helicopter rescue service said in a statement.

The victims told the helicopter crew "they were wrestling and thrashing about in the water" in a passage between Hayman and Whitsunday Islands when they were attacked, the statement said.

The 28-year-old man lost his foot, the Mackay Base Hospital said in a statement.

A spate of attacks in the Whitsundays left authorities struggling to explain an apparent escalation in danger in the internationally renowned vacation destination.

A shark killed a man in November last year in a Whitsunday Island harbor where two tourists had been mauled a month earlier. The 33-year-old victim had been diving from a paddle board while on a yacht cruise.

In September last year, two Australian tourists were mauled on consecutive days, one a 12-year-old girl who lost a leg.