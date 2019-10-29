Search Continues For McLoud Man Still Missing After 1 Year
The search continues for an McLoud man who went missing in Mayes County one year ago.
Authorities said Wesley Stillsmoking was last seen on a trail camera walking down a road in Mayes County.
Related Story: Authorities Search For Missing McLoud Man In Mayes County
It was one year ago, on October 29th, when the camera's owner saw the picture from a few days before and told investigators.
Stillsmoking was reported missing from McLoud on October 13th, 2018 and a Silver Alert was issued a few days later.
Related Story: New Effort In Search For Missing Oklahoma Man
Stillsmoking's car was discovered a short time later.
His daughter created a Facebook page dedicated to the search and posted that there's still no sign of him.
Dozens of people were involved in his search, but a number of obstacles came up at that time, including winter weather.
You're asked to call authorities if you know where he could be.