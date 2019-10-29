News
SW OKC Burglary Suspect Rescued After Falling In Ravine During Pursuit
Tuesday, October 29th 2019, 5:40 AM CDT
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - A burglary suspect was rescued by paramedic Tuesday morning after falling into a ravine during a pursuit in southwest Oklahoma City, police confirm.
According to authorities, the suspect broke into the Taste of China restaurant near Interstate 240 and South Western Avenue. When officers responded to the scene the suspect fled on foot.
Police said that while they were in pursuit of the suspect, he fell 25 feet into a ravine and injured himself.
Oklahoma City was called to the scene to help get the suspect out of the ravine, authorities said.
The suspect was later taken into custody.
This is a developing story.