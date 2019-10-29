News
3 Minors Arrested In SW OKC After High-Speed Pursuit In Stolen Car
Tuesday, October 29th 2019, 3:28 AM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY - Three minors are in custody after leading officers on a high-speed chase in a stolen car late Monday in southwest Oklahoma City, police said.
According to authorities, the chase started near Newcastle Road and South Portland Avenue.
The chase ended with the driver crashing near Newcastle and South MacArthur Boulevard.
The three minors were taken to a hospital to be checked out, police said.
This is a developing story.