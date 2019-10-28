Your 2 Cents: Will You Vote For Or Against MAPS 4
I’m starting to see the MAPS 4 campaign ramp up for the December vote. I asked you whether you would vote for it or against it, and why.
Here's what some of you had to say:
Glenn first, "What's been accomplished in MAPS 1,2, and 3 are awesome, but it's time for a hiatus to let the city catch up on much needed infrastructure improvements and ensure that we can operate and maintain what we have."
Patrick from Yukon writes, "We should all think back 24 years to where we were, and where we are now! The MAPS projects have reinvented and revitalized our metro and state in an incredible way."
But Ginny says what several of you did, "I feel the people of OKC should have a say in projects."
That brought this response from Brad, "I'm surprised by the number of people saying they wish the people had input on the projects. The City asked for input for months."
Skip says, "I wish we could vote for individual projects, so I remain undecided at this time."
Finally, this comment from Mary, "I live in Moore, but I sure wish I could vote because I would vote “yes.” MAPS has done so much for OKC and for all the surrounding area. I can't believe anyone would vote against it."
I'm Kelly Ogle and that's Your 2 Cents.