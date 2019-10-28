Suspect Found Competent To Stand Trial In Murder Of Caddo County Man
CARNEGIE, Oklahoma - After more than a year since the investigation began, a federal murder case will move forward.
Isaiah Redbird is the suspect in a deadly assault involving a crowbar from September 2018 in Carnegie.
In that assault, it is alleged that Redbird killed Byron Tongkeamah Jr. and severely injured another woman who was with Tongkeamah.
Since the attack happened on tribal land, the Bureau of Indian Affairs and FBI took on the case.
The female victim was found by the Carnegie police chief as she was wandering the streets with a severe head injury.
Tongkeamah Jr. was found deceased on a mattress, which was under the carport of an abandoned property.
About a week later, court documents revealed Redbird was arrested in Arizona.
Initially, authorities believed Tongkemah Jr. had been stabbed, but later reports stated that Redbird admitted to attacking the couple with a crowbar while they slept.
Neighbors said they saw Redbird near the scene on the night of the murder.
This month, Redbird was found mentally competent to stand trial for future proceedings.
The victim's family said it’s a big step toward justice.
“I miss my brother a lot, every day, every second, I miss him a whole bunch. I wish he was here, but he is not. He is in heaven,” said Michael Yeahquo, Tongkemah Jr.’s sister. “I do think he think he deserves life without parole, and just get what he deserves for taking my brother’s life.”
Redbird first claimed he killed Tongkemah Jr. out of retribution.
In March 2019, the court filed a motion for a psychiatric examination.
The complete findings are not public record, but in an order filed by the Western District of Oklahoma, a judge decided Redbird "is not suffering from a mental disease or defect rendering mentally incompetent..." and the court will proceed.
“Time is getting closer to trial. I am a little upset, but I am happy at the same time that justice is...Justice is coming along,” said Yeahquo.