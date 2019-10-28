Oklahoma Corrections Officer Resigns Amid Sexual Assault Allegations By Inmate
McLOUD, Oklahoma - An Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) Officer has resigned following sexual assault allegations made by an inmate.
Robert Northcross, 30, is charged with one count of Forcible Sodomy. He is accused of using his power in a position of authority at the Mabel Bassett Correction Center (MBCC) to facilitate a sexual relationship with an inmate to the extent she performed oral sex on Northcross on two separate occasions.
The most recent incident reportedly happened inside a staff bathroom in the prison’s gymnasium on June 17, 2019.
Investigators used verbal and written accounts of the assault from the victim, surveillance video and DNA to build the case.
ODOC investigators worked with OSBI on the investigation.
Northcross was hired by ODOC in 2014.
The Oklahoma Department of Corrections Office of the Inspector General continues to investigate this matter.