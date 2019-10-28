Edmond Police Searching For Suspect After Facebook Marketplace Deal Goes Awry
EDMOND, Oklahoma - Edmond police are searching for a suspect after a Facebook Marketplace sale goes wrong.
The seller and buyer decided to meet up at the Starbucks off of Danforth and Kelly in Edmond. When both of them got there, the seller took out the Xbox he was supposed to be selling to show the buyer, officials said. Next, the buyer was looking at the Xbox, and then started to just go to his car.
“When the buyer picked it up and tried to leave, that is when the seller yelled out, “Hey, where is the money?” said Emily Ward, the Public Information Specialist for Edmond police.
Then the buyer pulled out a knife and told the seller not to call the cops, police said.
Now, police want to remind people when they meet up with someone for a sale of any sort, they should do it at a local police department.
“You can come up here and come inside or you can do it on the front steps,” said Ward. “Whatever makes you feel safe.”
Edmond police are still actively investigating the case.
“We do have a person of interest and we are following leads, hopefully we will make an arrest soon,” said Ward.