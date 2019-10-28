Helicopter, K-9 Unit Called For OKC Police Pursuit After Patrol Car Rammed; 6 Teens Arrested
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police called out K-9 officers and their helicopter to pursue suspects Sunday after a patrol car was rammed.
It started when a neighbor near Northwest 10th Street and Markwell called police.
“It was reference to several juveniles who were allegedly stealing things from this neighborhood. Now, the calling party actually said he saw several of them jump a fence, steal some gas cans and leave the area in a pickup,” Oklahoma City Police Officer Megan Morgan said.
When police found that truck at Northwest 10th Street and Davis, the teens allegedly jumped out of the car while it was still running.
“He tried to put it in park and just missed park, and put it in reverse and rolled back into the police cruiser,” Morgan said.
That's when the pursuit kicked into full gear.
Officers called in the police helicopter to catch all six suspects.
“It took a pretty extensive amount of time and several resources to get them into custody, but fortunately, they were all arrested and were booked into the Barry House on various charges,” Morgan said.
The stolen items were also found on the suspects, according to police
Despite damage to the patrol car, the officer involved was not hurt.