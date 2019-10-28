Oklahoma Co. District Judge Charged With Failure To File State Income Tax Return
An Oklahoma County district judge has been charged with failure to file a state income tax return in Oklahoma County.
Kendra Coleman was charged Monday on a felony count of failing to file her 2017 state income tax return.
Coleman was indicted on Oct. 2 by an Oklahoma multicounty grand jury on four counts of failing to file income tax returns.
"This pattern of failure to timely file tax returns and pay taxes to both the state and federal governments demonstrates Kendra Daison Coleman's intent to evade her state income tax liability during years she owed substantial amounts of money," according to the court document.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Coleman filed her tax returns in a timely manner when she knew she would receive a tax return.
"This behavior demonstrates that Kendra Daison Coleman was aware of her obligation to file state tax returns and pay state income taxes, but failed to file a state tax return for tax year 2017 until approximately 11 months past the extension deadline, and only after her failure to do so had been widely publicized, in an effort to evade payment of income taxes to the Oklahoma Tax Commission," the probable cause affidavit stated.