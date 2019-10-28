According to police, Ian told officers that "a verbal argument had occurred between Jared and people inside the bar and it had become physical." The affidavit states that "employees of the bar basically huddled around Jared and escorted Jared outside." Ian told officers that Jared started a verbal argument with him outside of the bar; he claims Padalecki then "struck him on the left side of his face with his right open hand as a slap," and then allegedly "struck him again with his left palm of his hand in his upper lip of his face."