70-Year-Old Man Dies From Injury Sustained In SW OKC Home Invasion; Suspects Wanted
OKLAHOMA CITY - A 70-year-old man has died from an injury sustained two months after a home invasion in Southwest Oklahoma City.
According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, officers responded to the home of John Heimer in the 900 block of Southwest 47th Street around 1:50 a.m. August 5, 2019.
Heimer told police he woke up to a masked man in his room, who was holding a silver revolver to his face and demanding the combination to his safe.
Heimer fought with the gunman and during the altercation Heimer was shot in the knee, according to police.
At least four suspects reportedly fled from the scene, and Heimer was transported to a local hospital where he was treated and released.
But as time went by, police said Heimer developed an infection from the gunshot wound and died on October 26, 2019.
The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office has since ruled the case a homicide.
The OCPD said there have been no arrests made in the case and is asking anyone with information to call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.