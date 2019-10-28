In the two months before Urtula's suicide, the couple exchanged more than 75,000 text messages, about 47,000 of which were sent by Yu, Rollins said. Many, she said, "clearly display the power dynamics" of the relationship. She described "a barrage of complete and utter attacks on this man's very will and conscience and psyche." You, Rollins said, knew she had control over Urtula's "spiraling depression and suicidal thoughts brought on by her abuse, yet she persisted in continuing to encourage him to take his own life."