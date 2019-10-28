Sterilization is a daily process at hospitals and many other health care facilities, used to remove bacteria from medical scopes, catheters, surgical kits and other reusable instruments. Hospitals use various cleaning methods, including heat, steam and radiation. But the oxide gas is the only method for cleaning many devices made from plastic, metal or glass, according to the FDA. About half of all sterilized medical devices in the U.S. are cleaned with the gas, according to studies cited by the agency.