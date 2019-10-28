News
Officials: Lockdown Lifted At Tuttle High School After Search For Reported Armed Suspect
Monday, October 28th 2019, 11:57 AM CDT
Updated:
A lockdown at Tuttle High School has been lifted Monday following a search for a reported armed suspect in the area.
School officials posted to Facebook that authorities notified them of an armed suspect on the loose.
The school said students were being held until cleared by Tuttle police.
After investigating authorities said they do not believe the suspect is in the city. However, a stolen vehicle was recovered.