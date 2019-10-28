News
Police Identify Man Killed In Crash Involving Street Sweeper Near Yukon
A man was killed in a crash Saturday near State Highway 66 and the Kilpatrick Turnpike, police said.
Craig Caldwell, 56, died after a street sweeper was hit by a vehicle and caught on fire, police said.
The crash happened about 1:30 a.m. Saturday when a pickup did not stop at a stop light and hit a private property street sweeper.
The street sweeper caught on fire after being hit by the pickup. The driver, Caldwell, died at the scene, police said.
The driver of the pickup was taken to OU Medical Center and is expected to survive, police said.