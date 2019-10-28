News
Local Food Truck, Curbside Chronicle Partner To Hold Coat Drive For Homeless
OKLAHOMA CITY - A local food truck and a local business are teaming up to help the homeless.
"Anywhere people need help is where Chazzi's at."
That's what Saucee Sicilian food truck owner Gannon Mendez said about Curbside Chronicle worker Chaz Davis.
About a year ago the pair were raising funds to help Davis achieve his dream of purchasing a "homeless helper" van. Davis wanted to be able to bring people clothes and give anyone in need a ride.
The van ended up being donated, but the two raised enough to get Davis' dream off the ground.
One year later, Davis told News 9 he feels like he's helped a lot of people.
"They kind of look forward to seeing me coming," said Davis.
Some people get exited because Davis piles clothes, coats and basic essentials in the back of the van. He gives them out to people who just need a little help.
He said he's gotten a lot of help from the Oklahoma City community.
"I'd go and empty it and then people would fill it right back up," said Davis.
He told News 9 he also helps out some of the people in his low income community.
"A lot of people, you know, need rides to the store, to Walmart," said Davis. "A lot of people can't drive, they're disabled or something like that."
One year later, the food truck owner and his family are still supporting Davis.
"Everything that he's about and what he's doing were behind him 100 percent, and we love to help him out," said Mendez.
The pair are teaming up once again at the place they met, Bleu Garten.
"Were going to offer free pizza to anyone that brings any article of clothing to help out," said Mendez.
"People can bring coats, blankets, shoes, socks, hats [and] gloves, " said Davis. "Anything you think the homeless can use to stay warm this winter."
Visitors will get a free meal in exchange for providing someone with some basic needs.
"He took on a cause that most people don't take on. He's trying to help people at a grassroots level," said Mendez.
People can drop by Bleu Garten Saturday, November 2 and drop off a donation. Visitors can look for Davis or the Saucee Sicilian truck.