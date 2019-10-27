News
Police Search For Driver Of Shawnee Hit-And-Run That Left Victim In Critical Condition
Shawnee Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a driver accused of hitting a man on his bike earlier this month.
The man remains in critical condition at OU Medical Center.
The accident happened back on October 5. Officials said multiple people made 911 to report a man, in the middle of the road, not moving.
Two witnesses were interviewed at the scene, police said.
“They thought a car had hit a curb,” said Jason Crouch, a Shawnee police detective. “They saw the car go by and it was described as a silver or gray dark colored sedan, occupied by two younger females.”
If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Shawnee Police Department.