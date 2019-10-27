The first OTV took off on its second mission from Cape Canaveral on December 11, 2012, spent 675 days in orbit and landed in California on October 17, 2014. Flight No. 4, using the second OTV, was launched on May 20, 2015. After 718 days in orbit, the spacecraft made the program's first landing on the Kennedy Space Center's 3-mile-long shuttle runway. Sunday's landing was the second.