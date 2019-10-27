News
OCPD: 5 Suspects In Custody After Police Chase In OKC
The Oklahoma City Police Department said five suspects are now in custody after leading officers on a police chase and foot pursuit Sunday in Oklahoma City.
Police said the suspects were reportedly stealing gas, which initiated the pursuit.
Authorities said during the chase, the suspects hit another vehicle as well as a police unit. The person in the second vehicle only suffered minor injuries, according to police.
At some point, the suspects bailed from the vehicle and fled on foot.
Police said the pursuit ended near Northwest 10th Street and North Davis Avenue.
All five suspects were taken into custody.