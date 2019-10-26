News
Police: Victim In Critical Condition After Stabbing In NW OKC
The Oklahoma City Police Department said a man is in critical condition after being stabbed Saturday night in northwest Oklahoma City.
Police said the victim was reportedly stabbed near Northwest 12th Street and North MacArthur Avenue. He was found near Northwest 10th Street and North Portland Avenue.
The victim was taken to a local hospital.
Police do not have any suspect information at this time.
