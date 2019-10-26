News
FBI Seeks Information In Norman Bank Robbery
The Oklahoma Federal Bureau of Investigation is seeking the public's help with information regarding a robbery at Chase Bank in Norman.
Investigators said the robbery occurred Friday, October 25, just before 6 p.m. at Chase Bank located in the 3600 block of W. Robinson St.
Authorities said the suspect entered the bank and presented a note demanding money from the bank employees.
According to officials, the suspect left on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
There were no reported injuries.
Anyone with information on the bank robbery is asked to contact the FBI at 405-290-7770. Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.