Man Faces Multiple Charges After 2 Carjackings, Standoff In SW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police said a man committed crimes across the metro Friday. They said he carjacked two people in Norman and Moore, and then forced a standoff.
The confrontation near Southwest 22nd and Blackwelder lasted more than four hours.
Albert Wicker had outstanding warrants for his arrest prior to Friday's crimes. Police said they're relieved he's off the streets.
“There was a police presence. They blocked the street there, they were all in the back yard,” said one concerned neighbor.
For hours in the pouring rain and full gear, police and SWAT investigators doubled down as curious neighbors looked on.
“Their gear, the guns, the shields, I said uh, oh,” said Mary Balderrama.
“I see the squad, I seen the ambulance, the police I say, ‘What’s going on here?’” said Balderrama.
Following two car jackings, one in Norman and one in Moore, police chased Wicker into the home.
“They were saying, ‘We know you're in the attic,’” said a neighbor.
But when an armed Wicker refused to surrender, the SWAT team was called to the scene.
“We know you’re inside that house, we know you’ve done some bad things today,” said a crisis negotiator.
“They said he had a warrant, we're not leaving until we get you and just trying to talk him out,” said a neighbor.
With a family still inside, officers proceeded with caution and brought them out first, one at a time.
“I just saw them put your hands in the air, and they patted them all down and put them in the cars,” said one witness.
According to police, Wicker was wanted on multiple warrants, including one for a robbery in Tulsa.
“I didn’t know what was going on, I couldn’t imagine who was up in there that they couldn’t talk out,” said a witness.
According to police, no one was injured during standoff.