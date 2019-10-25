Upcoming protest themes include "Women Can't Wait" on November 1, which is geared toward "increasing women and girls' education, advancing reproductive justice and centering women and girls in climate solutions works," according to the "Fire Drill Friday" website.

On November 8, Fonda and her team will lead a "War and Military" protest. "Just one percent of the 2019 military budget of $716 billion would be enough to fund 128,879 green infrastructure jobs instead, and it would take just 11 percent — or $80 billion — to produce enough wind and solar energy to power every household in the United States," the site reads.