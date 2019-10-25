News
Police: Carjacking Suspect In Custody After Standoff In SW OKC
Friday, October 25th 2019, 2:20 PM CDT
Police officers say a carjacking suspect is in custody following a standoff in southwest Oklahoma City.
The standoff started about 12:15 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of SW 21st Street, police said.
Police were tracking a vehicle thought to be involved in a carjacking in Norman. Officers tracked the vehicle to the southwest Oklahoma City home and managed to get everyone else out of house, police Sgt. Megan Morgan said.
Officers said a man barricaded himself in the home and might have been armed.
The tactical team was on the scene.
Around 4:40 p.m. Friday, police said the suspect was taken into custody. His name has not been released at this time.
