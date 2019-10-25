Badges On Buses Program Expands To Mustang Public Schools
Mustang Public Schools is launching their Badges on Buses project next week.
Canadian County deputies say they'll be targeting drivers who aren't obeying traffic laws around schools buses and putting students in danger.
Through the Badges on Buses project, law enforcement officers around Canadian County will be riding different school buses, while other officers wait nearby in unmarked cars.
They will be in constant communication with each other in the case someone breaks the law, like failing to make a complete stop when a bus's stop sign is out and the driver is picking or dropping off children.
This program is already in place for Yukon Public Schools. They started 30 days after the beginning of the school year. Mustang Public Schools plans to start their Badges on Buses project next week.
"It's amazing how many calls that we get that they just don't see the bus. They are doing other things or they are just not paying attention. So just be aware of your surroundings," said Angela McClure, the Mustang Public Schools' transportation director.
According to state law, failing to stop for a school bus can get you a $100, or more, plus your license will be revoked for about a year.